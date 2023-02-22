Sandy Springs Police Reports

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
The city’s position is in conflict with guidance from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Press Association and other organizations.
Here are a few public safety items gleaned from reports that include limited details:
- On Feb. 9, a Sandy Springs Police officer heard a dispatch call about an armed robbery near Lake Forest Drive and Allen Road. The case was cleared by arrest on Feb. 10. The report lists two victims, with a purse and $150 stolen. A second purse was recovered by police. Officers also recovered a handgun as evidence. There is no other information available about the armed robbery besides a list of 16 different “assisting officers.”
- On Feb. 9, a Sandy Springs Police responded to a “threats call” on Summit Springs Drive. The report was filed under terroristic threats. The case is listed as inactive. No other information is available in the report.
- On Feb. 10, Sandy Springs Police were dispatched to a domestic call at an apartment on Roswell Road. The police report listed as “battery” was cleared by arrest the same day. There is no other information in the report.
- On Feb. 9, a resident came into Sandy Springs Police Headquarters to report packages worth $450 stolen from her apartment. Video cameras showed trash valet stealing a coffee table and two end tables in shipping boxes around 3:45 a.m. The case is still open.