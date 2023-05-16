Sandy Springs Police Reports

Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the "narrative reports." It is the only city Appen Media covers that follows this practice, which goes against guidance from the Attorney General, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Sheriff's Association, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia and Georgia Press Association. Appen Media will continue pursuing the release of documents that belong to the public in order to inform residents how safe - or unsafe - the city is keeping it.
Here are a few public safety items gleamed from reports that include limited details:
- On April 28 a Sandy Springs officer located a wanted person, a 27-year-old Kennesaw man on Roswell Road. The case was cleared by arrest. The reason for the man’s arrest was not stated. There is no other information in the police report.
- A Sandy Springs officer responded to a theft report on April 28 at an apartment complex on Glenridge Drive, where $4,000 in car parts were stolen. The report states that the tires and rims of a vehicle were stolen, with a Carrollton man listed as the victim. The case is open.
- On April 29, police responded to a fraud report on Spalding Drive in Sandy Springs. The report shows $100 was stolen from a 53-year-old resident. No other information is given, and the case remains open.