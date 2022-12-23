Sandy Springs Police Reports

Each week Appen Media requests initial incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs is withholding what it calls “narrative reports.” It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.

When Appen requested recent incident reports, the city provided documents containing one to three sentences. When Appen requested year-old incident reports, the city provided additional pages titled “Reporting Officer Narrative” and “Case Supplemental Report.”

The Sandy Springs City Attorney has offered the position that “if information in the ‘supplemental/additional report’ would jeopardize the investigation or interfere with victims or witnesses, it should not be released.”

According to “Georgia Law Enforcement and the Open Records Act,” a pamphlet offering guidance to police and journalists on open records, initial police incident reports are subject to disclosure under Georgia’s Open Records Act. That’s regardless of whether they are part of an active investigation. The guidance also stipulates that “any report, whether entitled a ‘supplemental report,’ ‘narrative report,’ or similar document name that is produced as part of an initial incident report or can be characterized as such, is likely to be disclosed.”

The pamphlet was created in collaboration with the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Department of Public Safety, Georgia Press Association, Georgia First Amendment Foundation, Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, Georgia Public Safety Training Center and Georgia Sheriffs’ Association.

Here are some incidents that took place in Sandy Springs recently that Appen Media is unable to report on more fully:

- On Dec. 3 a Sandy Springs police officer responded to a call at Hammond Drive for a “threat.” The threat is not specified. The one-sentence report lists the name of a non-resident but does not specify whether they are a suspect or witness. The report does not have any information about how the situation ended.

- On Nov. 30 police responded to Peachtree Dunwoody Road “in reference to a simple battery call.” The report lists the name of a Sandy Springs resident as a victim but gives no further information regarding the battery. The report also states there was a “warrant obtained.”

- A Sandy Springs officer responded to Hightower Trail on Nov. 30 regarding an assault call. The report said the call involved an elderly female, and the crime was listed as “elder abuse.” There are four other names listed, but the report does not state their connection to the incident. The officer wrote “When I arrived, I conducted my investigation.” No other information was given.

Appen Media will continue to pursue the release of full incident reports, which it believes are subject to release under the Open Records Act.