Sandy Springs Police Reports

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
The city’s position is in conflict with guidance from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Press Association and other organizations.
Here are a few public safety items gleaned from reports that include limited details:
- On March 14 a Sandy Springs police officer filed a report about a car accident involving another Sandy Springs officer. The crime was listed as “serious injury by vehicle” and two people, a Sandy Springs resident and a Dunwoody resident were listed as “involved.” There were also two cars listed as property, although the involvement of the people and the cars is not stated. The officer injured in the accident was taken to North Fulton Hospital. The case is still open.
- On March 16 Sandy Springs police officers arrested a man on one count of burglary and 18 counts of financial transaction card fraud. The arrest report said the man was taken into custody for an interview at the Sandy Springs Police Headquarters, where he provided a “full confession to the crime.”
- A Sandy Springs police officer responded to reports of theft on March 4 at the Bridal Sense store on Roswell Road. The incident report listed over $1,000 in stolen items including money, identity documents and a designer wallet. There are two “involved” people listed. One person is a Sandy Springs resident and the other is a Decatur resident. The case was cleared by arrest on March 10. No other information was provided.