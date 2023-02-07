Sandy Springs Police Reports

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
The city’s position is in conflict with guidance from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Press Association and other organizations. Here are a few public safety items gleaned from reports that include limited details:
– On Jan. 29, a Sandy Springs police officer conducted a welfare check on Peachtree Dunwoody Road and Registry Lane. The report lists the crime as a “person dead,” but does not give any details about the victim. The report lists three other individuals associated with the case but does not explain how they are connected to the case. An unspecified type of firearm is also listed as being involved.
– On Jan. 30, a Sandy Springs police officer responded to a hit-and-run wreck on I-285. The report said the wreck occurred at about 8 a.m. at I-285’s exit onto Roswell Road, but the report does not provide any other details about what occurred. A crash report, also obtained by Appen Media said the wreck occurred as two vehicles were exiting onto Roswell Road. The victim driver was struck from behind while waiting for traffic on Roswell Road and the suspect driver fled away down Northwood Drive.
– On Jan. 30, A Sandy Springs police officer responded to an entering automobile theft that occurred on Glenridge Stratford Drive. The report said the theft occurred sometime overnight on Jan. 29 and property worth $260 was stolen. The report provides no details about what occurred during the incident.
Appen Media will continue to pursue the release of full incident reports, which it believes are subject to release under the Open Records Act.