Sandy Springs Police Reports

Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the "narrative reports." It is the only city Appen Media covers that follows this practice, which goes against guidance from the Attorney General, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Sheriff's Association, Prosecuting Attorneys' Council of Georgia and Georgia Press Association. Appen Media will continue pursuing the release of documents that belong to the public in order to inform residents how safe - or unsafe - the city is keeping it.
Here are a few public safety items gleamed from reports that include limited details:
- On April 12 a Sandy Springs officer responded to a call about a woman being pulled out of a vehicle by her hair on Roswell Road. The case listed as “battery” was cleared by arrest on the same day. There is no other information in the police report.
- On April 12 Sandy Springs officers responded to a robbery call at a redacted location, categorized as a convenience store. The report showed that $5,400 in merchandise was stolen. The case is still open.
- On March 20 police responded to a robbery call at a Waffle House on Roswell Road. The restaurant reported $298 was stolen. The Sandy Springs officers listed the incident as “sudden snatching” and the report said the suspect wore a facial covering. The police report said there is “nothing further at this time” and the case remains open.