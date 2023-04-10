Sandy Springs Police Reports

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.
The city’s position is in conflict with guidance from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Press Association and other organizations.
Here are a few public safety items gleaned from reports that include limited details:
- On March 18 a Sandy Springs police officer responded to a battery call on Mount Vernon Highway. There is one suspect listed, a 68-year-old woman. The case status is pending.
- On March 13 Sandy Springs police received an anonymous report from a person who said they were walking a dog at Margo Apartments on Roswell Road and noticed the window to an apartment was shattered. The report was filed as residential burglary, with two bracelets worth a total of $4,800 listed as stolen. No other information was provided. The case remains open.
- A March 10 report listed as “theft of mail” stated that a suspect wearing a ski mask stole miscellaneous mail from a United States Postal Office near Galambos Way. A Sandy Springs officer wrote in the narrative report that they responded to a “suspicious person call” in the area. The narrative includes no other information. The case is open.