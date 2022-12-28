Sandy Springs Police Reports

Each week Appen Media requests police incident reports to inform residents about the safety of their community. Sandy Springs continues to withhold what it calls the “narrative reports” of open cases. It is the only city Appen Media covers that does this. Without that information, The Crier is unable to report on crime in the city.

The city’s position is in conflict with guidance from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Georgia Department of Law, Georgia Press Association and other organizations. Here are a few public safety items that have limited details:

- On Dec. 11, a Sandy Springs police officer responded to a person shot at Cimarron Parkway. The report states the crime as “person dead” and lists a 20-year-old man as the victim. Two people are listed as suspects, with an additional person who reported the incident and another individual who is involved in an unknown capacity. There is no other information given about the shooting.

- On Dec. 8, a Sandy Springs police officer responded to a burglary that

had just occurred on Burdette Road. The report says that the incident occurred at a single-family residence and lists a suspect but does not give any information on the nature of the break-in or items stolen.

- On Dec. 10, Sandy Springs police arrested a 36-year-old Sandy Springs man for reckless conduct. Police responded to a discharged firearms call near Birchmore Drive and Hannover Park Road, but no information is given about the incident itself. Police also confiscated a gun and accessories as evidence.

Appen Media will continue to pursue the release of full incident reports, which it believes are subject to release under the Open Records Act.