Sandy Springs police report shooting armed suspect

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A 27-year-old Sandy Springs man was shot during a confrontation with police at an apartment complex off Roswell Road July 25.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation officials, who will investigate the shooting, said Benjamin Wright was shot after he confronted officers conducting a drug investigation at the Sandy Springs apartment complex, Victoria Heights at about 3:30 p.m.
When officers knocked on an apartment door, Wright allegedly stepped out wearing an armored vest and holding a handgun, pointed the gun at officers and was shot.
GBI Spokeswoman Nelly Miles said officers were at the apartment to serve an arrest warrant for Wright, and after the shooting, he and a female were detained by police.
Initially, officers did not believe they hit Wright and continued their investigation. But after they learned Wright was shot in the armored vest, he was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.
No officers were injured in the incident.
The Sandy Springs Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the shooting.
Officials have not responded to Appen Media’s requests for more information on the incident.