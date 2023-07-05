Sandy Springs man cited for alleged drug possession

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police arrested a Sandy Springs man for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute after a recent traffic stop in Dunwoody.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on a silver Chevrolet Malibu June 9 at about 10 p.m. near Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center, after a police database search showed the vehicle’s registration had expired in 2022.
During a search of the vehicle, officers reported smelling the odor of marijuana and located multiple bags of narcotics and alleged drug paraphernalia.
Officers charged the vehicle’s passenger, a 25-year-old Sandy Springs man, for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and transported him to the DeKalb County Jail.