Sandy Springs man arrested for voyeurism

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man was arrested June 1 after he allegedly looked in on a woman in a changing room at Old Navy on Hammond Drive.
The woman was crying when police spoke to her. She told police she was trying on a swimsuit when she saw the man “peering over the dressing room with his phone” as if he was recording, according to the report.
She pointed out a man who was standing outside the store as the suspect. The man said he did not look into the woman’s dressing room and that he wasn’t even sure if he was in the dressing rooms at the same time. The man let police look at photos in his phone, and they did not locate any photos of the woman, according to the report.
The store manager told police that a man matching the suspect’s description had done the same thing at a store in Buckhead, but employees were not able to identify him. The manager said the dressing rooms do not have cameras due to privacy concerns.
Police arrested the man, Kenneth Powell, 25, of Sandy Springs, on a felony peeping Tom charge.