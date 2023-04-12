Sandy Springs man arrested for fraud

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police have arrested a man who was allegedly caught in the act while trying to cash a fraudulent check at an Alpharetta bank.
Police said officers responded to the Pinnacle Bank on Northwinds Parkway March 28 after staff reported a man was trying to cash a fraudulent check.
Reports said the check was originally written out to a business for $5,487, but it had been altered to the name of the suspect in the bank. When a bank employee called the original company to ask about the check, they were told it was fraudulent.
When police arrived at the bank, they identified the suspect as a 20-year-old Sandy Springs man and took him into custody on forgery charges. Officers reported finding multiple forged drivers licenses in the suspect’s wallet.
The suspect was transported to the Fulton County Jail and charged with multiple counts of forgery.