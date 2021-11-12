DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police were flagged down for a road rage incident Oct. 19 along Mount Vernon Road.
Officers quickly identified Anthony Pattison, a 47-year-old Sandy Springs man, as a suspect. Pattison admitted that he became frustrated by three men in a work truck who were following too close behind him as they travelled east on Mount Vernon Road. He told officers he was fearful they would damage his vehicle, so he got out with his gun in a holster and confronted the victims when they pulled beside him.
The victims told officers Pattison held the weapon down by his leg and never pointed it at them, but his actions still made them fear for their safety.
Pattison was driving a 1996 Lexus LX 450, the automaker’s first SUV. He told officers the vehicle was an antique and said he was upset because he worried it might get damaged by the work truck.
Police arrested Pattison and charged him with simple assault. His SUV was towed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.