Sandy Springs man accused of double burglary at Uncle Jack’s

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for a 53-year-old man accused of stealing over $15,000 worth of meat products from Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street before and after Valentine’s Day.
Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said the suspect is Warren Kearney, of Sandy Springs, who had recently been hired at the restaurant.
According to the initial report, at around 7:20 a.m. on Feb. 13, a suspect forced open the business’ external walk-in freezer and was captured on security footage loading “high-value meat products” into his vehicle before leaving the scene.
The suspect allegedly made four trips to and from the freezer carrying boxes with strip loin, lamb, tuna steak, short rib and tomahawk steak. The general manager stated in the report he had 200 reservations for Valentine’s Day and was worried there would not be enough food for the evening.
Four days later, officers returned to Uncle Jack’s to investigate a second burglary. The incident report states security footage shows the same suspect forcing entry to the business’ freezer at around 6:45 a.m. on Feb. 17, this time using a pair of bolt cutters to cut the padlock that had been placed on the cooler door.
Kearney allegedly took several cases of the same meats as before as well as prime strips, ribeye, oysters, flap meat, striploin wagyu and Kobe beef loins.
The head chef of the restaurant told police Kearney had visited the restaurant for a “trial run” on Feb. 12 and that he resembled the suspect in the video from the past two burglaries. Kearney’s first day at Uncle Jack’s was slated for Feb. 18, according to the incident report.
Detectives have since secured warrants for Kearney’s arrest for two counts of second-degree burglary.
Anyone with additional information about the case or Kearney’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.