Sandy Springs driver flees scene after striking bus

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs man was arrested June 15 after he allegedly struck a MARTA bus while driving and fled the scene in late April.
Police were called to the area of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road April 29 regarding a hit-and-run. The bus driver told police the man was attempting to pass the bus on the left side to reach a turn lane and struck the back of the bus in the process.
The bus driver provided police with the vehicle description and license plate number.
The next day, police located the vehicle on the Flock camera database headed toward the owner’s registered address in Sandy Springs. Police went to the address and found the vehicle in the driveway with damage consistent with the collision.
After knocking on the door, police observed the man “exit a possible back bedroom, look through the open patio window, and walk back into the bedroom.” The man then continued to peek at officers through the patio and bedroom windows “over the course of 45 plus minutes,” according to the report.
Unable to make contact with the man, police impounded the vehicle. An officer slipped a piece of paper with his contact info under the front door. The officer saw the man walk to his front door, pick up the paper and read it before walking back into his bedroom, according to the report.
The 37-year-old man was arrested about eight weeks later.