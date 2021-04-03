ROSWELL, Ga. — Police received reports of three separate auto break-ins near Alpharetta Street on March 22.
Witnesses described a gray Dodge Charger with a temporary tag near the scene of each of the thefts, police said.
Handguns were stolen from two of the vehicles and a gym bag was reportedly stolen from the third car.
One of the victims told police he followed the Dodge Charger from the scene of the break-in but lost sight of the car about 2 miles later at a Palmer Dodge dealership.
