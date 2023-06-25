Safe with valuables stolen from Dunwoody home

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Police said a safe, containing jewelry, cash, gems and other valuables, was stolen from a home off Whitehall Walk in Dunwoody.
Police responded at about 3 p.m. June 1, after a teenage pet sitter discovered that a garage window in the home had been busted out of its frame, while the homeowners were out of town in South Carolina.
Using FaceTime, officers were able to walk through the house with the owners and learned a safe containing thousands of dollars in valuables had been stolen from behind a painting in the master bedroom.
Two suspicious vehicles may have been spotted in the area before the burglary, but no suspect was identified.