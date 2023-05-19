Roswell woman stabbed outside her residence

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police a stranger ran up, grabbed and stabbed her while she was walking back to her home at Raintree Drive May 6.
She told police the man sprinted toward her in the breezeway while she was walking, grabbed her face and pushed her into the wall. He then stabbed her with a sharp object and left.
Police found a small laceration on the woman’s stomach. She said she did not know the man, but he looked like someone who lived in her housing complex. She then shared a photo of a man that matched her description of the subject.
Officers collected her shirt for evidence and transported the woman to North Fulton Hospital. The case remains active.