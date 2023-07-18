Roswell woman’s car stolen from driveway

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman told police her car was stolen from her home on Magnolia Crescent Drive sometime on June 29.
The woman’s Infiniti QX60 was valued at $30,000. She said she left the car in her driveway unlocked, but she had possession of the key fob. She told police she did not know whether the spare key was inside the car.
A neighbor’s doorbell security camera showed a white sedan pulling up to the woman’s car around 4 a.m. June 29. A suspect exited the white car and checked the cars in the driveway before getting into the Infiniti and driving off.
Police issued the woman a case number, and the case remains active.