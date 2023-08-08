Roswell woman’s account raided for over $20,000

MILTON, Ga. — A Roswell woman reported July 17 that someone accessed her credit account online, resulting in more than $20,000 in fraudulent charges.
The victim first became aware of the activity when her debit card was declined. She said two withdrawals had been made at locations in Dunwoody and Sandy Springs, totaling $18,600.
The suspect in the fraud had also reported the victim’s debit card as missing and received a new one, according to the police report. Three additional purchases, totaling more than $2,000, were made using the new card.
The victim spoke with a customer service representative at her bank, who said the suspect would have had to present an ID. But the victim was unaware of how someone would have obtained her information and gained access to her online account, the report said.
The victim also said she placed a credit freeze with Experian.