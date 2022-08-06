Roswell woman reports phone stolen from car

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police received a report July 12 that a Galaxy S22 cell phone, valued at $1,000, had been stolen from a woman’s car. Police met with the woman at her apartment on Hembree Road, and she stated that the phone had been taken sometime after July 9 when she was visiting the Alpharetta Library.
The woman told police that, while at the library, she noticed a person parked behind her taking pictures of her vehicle. She was not able to provide a description of the person or vehicle. She also stated that on a recent occasion, she entered her vehicle and noticed the dome light on and the sunroof partially open.
Also missing from the vehicle was a box of black safety masks.