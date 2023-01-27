Roswell woman reports attempted extortion

ROSWELL, Ga. — A 21-year-old Roswell woman notified police Jan. 14 she was being extorted via text message with sexually explicit photographs.
The woman told police somebody messaged her naked photos of herself, threatening to send them to friends and family unless she sent the person money.
While the woman confirmed she did take the photographs, she told police she had not sent them to anyone. Her guardian did not want to press charges but gave the woman’s phone to Roswell police for forensic analysis.