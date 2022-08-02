Roswell woman loses her wallet while grocery shopping

ROSWELL, Ga. –– A Roswell woman reported her wallet stolen after she was notified by her bank July 13 of a $1,800 Walmart purchase.
The victim reported the incident around 2:30 p.m. after she had arrived at Publix on Woodstock Road to purchase groceries and found her wallet missing. The victim was at a hardware store in Alpharetta prior to Publix, so she contacted the store to ask if it was turned in.
Video surveillance at Publix did not show any activity around the victim while she was shopping.
She received a text from Chase Bank about a $1,800 purchase at Walmart on Mansell Road, and she declined the transaction. But the victim stated the suspect successfully made a purchase for approximately $1,000 with her American Express Card.
Police then contacted Walmart loss prevention and store officials said video showed that around 2:30 p.m. a suspect was seen scanning several gift cards at self-checkout.
The male then spent a few minutes at the register before pushing his cart toward the clothing section, took items out of the cart and left.
Loss prevention provided screenshots of the male along with video of the incident.