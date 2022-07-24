Roswell woman cited in theft of Macy’s merchandise

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Roswell woman after she allegedly stole $1,100 in merchandise from Macy’s at North Point Mall July 1.
A loss prevention employee told police the woman had entered a dressing room while carrying a backpack, shopping bags from other stores and merchandise from the Macy’s. When she left the dressing room, she did not appear to have the Macy’s merchandise anymore. The employee checked the dressing room and said the woman had not left the merchandise there.
The employee then began watching the woman on the security camera to see if she would take anything else. He told police he saw the woman conceal items in her bags. Employees then confronted the woman inside the store and retrieved the store merchandise from her bags.
The report lists an Apple Watch and an iPhone among the items stolen.
Police arrested Pooja Shah, 35, of Roswell, on a felony shoplifting charge.