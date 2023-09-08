Roswell woman arrested for DUI on Buford Highway

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies arrested a 44-year-old Roswell woman Aug. 24 on DUI charges and traffic violations.
Deputies reported observing the suspect crossing over the gore and failing to maintain her lane in front of the fire station on Buford Highway around 8:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly attempted to dodge authorities when she saw a patrol vehicle.
Deputies reported the suspect had bloodshot, red eyes, smelled strongly of alcohol and struggled to stand straight. She also had a “green leafy substance” on her tongue and droopy eyes, the report states.
The suspect admitted to using marijuana earlier that day, the report states, and she denied taking a field test. Deputies determined her to be impaired and arrested her.
On the front passenger seat of the vehicle, deputies reported finding multiple open wine coolers and a smoked blunt in the driver's seat. There was also “significant fresh body damage” on the front bumper and near the driver’s side door. The front bumper was also hanging halfway off the vehicle.
The suspect was charged with misdemeanor DUI multiple substances, possession of an open alcohol container, failure to maintain lane and driving in gore.