Roswell U-Haul reports theft of rental vehicle

ROSWELL, Ga. — U-Haul on Holcomb Bridge Road reported one of its vehicles stolen on Feb. 22 after discovering the suspect used a fake driver’s license for the rental.
Employees told police the suspect rented the vehicle, valued at $10,000, on Jan. 9.
Company officials said they had tried to contact the suspect about the vehicle but received no response. The store’s regional manager said he thinks the stolen truck now has a different tag on it.
A U-Haul store manager in Florida said he saw a truck with the same equipment number as the stolen vehicle but a different tag than it was registered with.
Police pulled a photo of the suspect from the store’s security cameras, but facial recognition software provided no results.