Roswell retail store employee thwarts thief at exit

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Roswell police were dispatched to Walmart on Mansell Road Feb. 11 on a report of theft.
The store’s loss prevention officer said he witnessed a man on security cameras heading toward a fire exit with merchandise he hadn’t purchased.
The suspect fled the store with his shopping cart of valuables, but an employee was able to wrest the cart away. The items were valued at $1,383.
The store provided a photo showing the man getting into a silver car, possibly a Ford Edge, that had damage to its right front fender.