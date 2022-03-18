Roswell resident reports theft of medicine, jewelry

ROSWELL, Ga. –– Police were dispatched March 5 to a burglary call on Belmont Drive. The victim said she went to her bedroom and noticed some items were missing from the bottom drawer of the dresser in her closet. The items missing are an American flag, golden bracelet and prescription medication.
She said the thief had to have had a copy of her apartment door key because there were no signs of forced entry.
She told police she suspects her neighbor’s teenage son could be responsible. About a year ago, she said, she began noticing strange occurrences in her residence. She suspects the teenager has been stealing her WiFi, tampering with her phone service and changing the key locks without her notice.
Police could not confirm the accusations.