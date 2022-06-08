Roswell preschool teachers accused of abusing students

ROSWELL, Ga. — Two Roswell preschool teachers have been arrested and charged after live cameras allegedly captured them allegedly being abusive toward several of their students.
Parker-Chase Preschool teachers Zeina Alostwani, 40, and Soriana Briceno, 19, were booked into the Fulton County Jail on June 6. The school is on Holcomb Bridge Road. Alostwani and Briceno are facing one count of cruelty to children in the first degree.
Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said a concerned parent reported logging on the camera system on June 3 and seeing “concerning physical contact” between Alostwani and Briceno against several children in the classroom.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming, Lupo said.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.