Roswell police warn Riverdale man about window tint, obscured tag

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police stopped a 24-year-old Riverdale man Aug. 7 for having an “extremely dark window tint,” but let him go even after discovering marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside his vehicle.
The incident report states that at around 9:10 a.m. a sergeant with the Roswell Police Department was near 1500 Market Blvd. when he heard a car with a loud exhaust but no mufflers as is required by law.
The sergeant caught up to the black Chrysler 300 while it was stopped at a red light and discovered that it had no tag. It wasn’t until the light turned green that a black cover where the tag should have been slid up and exposed the tag number.
According to the incident report, after conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle, the sergeant used a digital tint meter, which indicated an illegal window tint of 3 percent. While speaking with the 24-year-old man and his 22-year-old passenger, the sergeant reported smelling the odor of burnt marijuana.
The incident report states the sergeant asked both individuals to step out of the car, which is when he allegedly found a black bag in the trunk with approximately 2.5 grams of marijuana, a multi-colored glass bond and a blue marijuana grinder. All of the items were seized as contraband.
The 24-year-old man was charged with no exhaust and concealing his tag but was not arrested. He was given a warning on the illegal window tint and possession of marijuana.