ROSWELL, Ga. — Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex along Greenhouse Drive early Aug. 19 after a woman reported that a stranger tried to force his way into her car.
The woman told police a young man jumped in front of her car as she was leaving the complex. He ran to her window and told her he’d just been robbed, asking her to drive him away. He then looked up the road and said, “they have a gun.” The woman refused to give the man a lift and drove off.
A responding officer found the man walking nearby and detained him. He had a .45-caliber pistol in his possession and reiterated his claim to officers that he’d just been robbed. Police noticed the man had a cut on his left knee and was limping.
Police determined he was also the victim of a crime and tried to get into the woman’s car out of desperation. The man explained that he connected with a woman on an online dating app and arranged to meet her at the apartment complex. When he rang the doorbell, two masked gunmen answered and confronted him. The man said he fled into the woods.
