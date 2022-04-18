Roswell police say man charged with child sexual abuse may have more victims

ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating more potential victims of a Roswell man charged with multiple child sexual abuse crimes.
Rodney Damen, 55, was arrested in October after a search warrant conducted on his home on Jasmine Parkway turned up evidence of child pornography.
Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said the investigation was launched after an out-of-state juvenile contacted the police department to say that Damen had allegedly sexually abused her in Roswell.
Lupo said the search warrant was conducted on Damen’s home in the 500 block of Jasmine Parkway on Oct. 20, 2021, with assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
That same day, police arrested Damen and charged him with aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and possession of child pornography.
Lupo said detectives seized multiple electronic devices from Damen’s home during the search, which led them to charge Damen with two additional counts of possession of child pornography.
Since his arrest, Damen has remained at the Fulton County Jail without bond. The investigation remains ongoing. Lupo said detectives believe there may be additional victims.
Anyone with information about Damen or the investigation is asked to contact Detective Cheryl Dickerson with the Roswell Police Department at cdickerson@roswellgov.com or 770-640-4453.
Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.