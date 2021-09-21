ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to a Sept. 5 structure fire along Tree Ridge Parkway and rescued a dog that was trapped inside the burning home.
The residence was smoking by the time police arrived on scene and heard a dog barking inside the house. An officer kicked the front door open and the dog ran out. Firefighters arrived on scene later and worked to extinguish the blaze.
The dog was reunited with its owner.
