ROSWELL, Ga. — Police investigated at least 10 auto break-ins reported near the Country Club of Roswell on Aug. 31.
The thefts reportedly occurred before dawn when suspects broke into vehicles along Fairway Village Drive, Roxburgh Lane and Turner Road. According to police, the thieves ransacked multiple vehicles and stole a designer purse, credit cards, loose change, sunglasses, golf clubs at least $807 in cash and a bottle of bourbon.
Several of the vehicles were reportedly unlocked. Officers found some of the stolen items tossed into bushes near the break-ins. One of the victims on Roxburgh Drive had camera footage that showed two suspects rifling through vehicles in his driveway around 4:15 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.