ROSWELL, Ga. — An angry ex-worker returned to an IHOP on Alpharetta Highway and threatened to shoot the restaurant up if he didn’t receive his last paycheck, police allege.
The suspect was identified as Cody Thorpe. A store manager said Thorpe quit his job when he was told he couldn’t pick up his paycheck the day of the incident. According to the incident report, the checks weren’t ready until two days later than usual.
The manager told officers Thorpe said he would get his paycheck if he retrieved his pistol. He threatened to return to the restaurant later in the day armed to get his money, police said. As he walked out, Thorpe said someone would get shot if he wasn’t paid, according to the complainant. The manager requested that he be trespassed from the IHOP. Police filed charges against Thorpe for terroristic threats and acts.
