ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to a daycare along Gran Crique Parkway on Aug. 19 following reports that a suspicious man was lurking outside the school as kids were leaving.
Officers questioned the man, 25-year-old Keandre Malik Westbrook. Police said the Statesboro man was uncooperative and gave them the wrong name and age. When investigators eventually identified him, they learned Westbrook had a probation violation warrant in Bulloch County.
Officers said they found a baggie of marijuana in Westbrook’s pockets. He was cited for disorderly conduct and taken to the Fulton County Jail.
