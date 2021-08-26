ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell Police Department intern was killed in a plane crash earlier this month, the department announced Aug. 9.
Rachel “Rae” McArthur, 20, and her 55-year-old mother Andrea McArthur were two of five passengers aboard an Aug. 5 sightseeing flight in Alaska who died when the aircraft went down. The pilot of the nature excursion also died in the crash, according to reports from the Associated Press.
Both McArthur women were Woodstock residents. Rachel was a junior intelligence and security studies major at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.
Roswell Police said McArthur was a summer intern who completed her internship in July. The department remembered her as “aspirational, motivated, and determined to reach her goals” in its Aug. 9 farewell on social media.
“Our hearts are heavy with the news and remain knit to the McArthur family as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the department’s message stated.
