Roswell police identify suspect in $10,000 robbery

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police have listed a suspect in the Dec. 8 robbery outside of the Honda dealership on Alpharetta Highway. Police reports said the suspect stole $10,000 cash from an individual during a car purchase.
The suspect met Okwar Benedict, a non-resident, at Stroker Lounge in Atlanta on Dec. 7. The suspect said his cousin worked at the Alpharetta dealership, and he could get Benedict a car at an affordable rate.
Benedict withdrew $10,000 cash from his bank account, and the pair met with the suspect’s supposed “cousin” at the dealership. Once there, Benedict told police the suspect started acting “weird,” so he decided not to buy the car.
Benedict told police that when he went to the parking lot, the suspect brandished a firearm and took the cash.
Police spoke to the dealership employee, who said he is not related to the suspect, but he did take a photo of his face. Police used the photo to identify the suspect, who has a current address in Marietta.