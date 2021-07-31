ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police tried to help Gwinnett County deputies take a fleeing suspect into custody July 12 at a Tidal Wave Auto Spa along Holcomb Bridge Road. The attempt failed.
Two deputies in unmarked vehicles followed the suspect, Jeremy David Kelly, into the car wash parking lot. The 32-year-old Alpharetta man was driving a Toyota Tacoma and had a warrant for his arrest.
The Tacoma went into the car wash and police tried to block the exit at the other end of the tunnel. But Kelly crashed into the police vehicle as deputies tried to force their way into his pickup. He nearly hit two Roswell officers and crashed into a sergeant’s patrol vehicle as he sped out of the parking lot.
Police said Kelly led officers on a high speed chase up Ga. 400, driving at least 94 mph. Officers reportedly saw the suspect throw several items out the window during the pursuit, and later collected methamphetamine near where the items were tossed out.
Kelly escaped apprehension. He faces three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, hit and run charges and fleeing and alluding.
