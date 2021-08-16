ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are actively searching for the suspect of a double homicide.
Duane Hall, 30, is charged with two counts of murder for allegedly stabbing his parents at their home. The Roswell Police Department has secured warrants for his arrest.
Officers were dispatched to the residence in the 1000 block of Barrington Landing Ct. around 11 a.m. Aug. 2. Public Information Officer Tim Lupo said a family member of the victims went to the home to check on the couple when they found an unresponsive adult and called 911.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found Delroy Hall, 70, and Murline Gregory Hall, 63, deceased. Lupo said the exact time of their deaths is still under investigation and that the police department cannot speculate on the motive at this time.
Duane Hall is described as a Black male 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds. Fulton County jail records show he’s had prior dealings with Roswell police.
He is believed to be driving a dark silver 2019 Toyota Camry bearing Georgia tag RSC5623, which was taken from the scene of the murders. Lupo confirmed Duane Hall had also been living with his parents prior to the incident.
“The Toyota Camry did belong to the victims, and I am unaware of anything else of note that was taken from the home,” Lupo said. “We do not have any other public updates at this time. Our investigators are actively pursuing all leads as we work to apprehend Duane Hall, but he is not yet in custody.”
Officers ask that anyone who sees Hall or knows of his whereabouts contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 404-577-8477.
