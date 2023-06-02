Roswell police charge Ohio teacher in case involving child exploitation

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a 40-year-old Ohio high school teacher, Brandon Gordon, on May 12 for child exploitation following a multi-year investigation into his online conversations.
Gordon was previously an orchestra teacher at Bryan High School in Bryan, Ohio. Police investigated the teacher’s illicit online conversations with someone he believed was a 16-year-old girl.
A Roswell detective said the child exploitation occurred in Roswell, putting the case under city jurisdiction.
Roswell police worked with the Defiance Police Department in Ohio to arrest Gordon with warrants for the use of computer service to seduce, solicit, lure or entice a child to commit illegal acts; electronically furnishing obscene material to minors, child molestation and two counts of solicitation of sodomy.
Gordon was taken into custody in Ohio on May 12, and will be returned to Fulton County to face the child exploitation charges. Investigators have also found additional evidence that suggests there may be more victims in the Ohio area.
The Roswell Police Department said in a statement it will continue to work with law enforcement in Ohio on the investigation.