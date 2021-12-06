Roswell police catch suspect within minutes of robbing bank

ROSWELL, Ga. — Less than 10 minutes after receiving a 911 call about an armed robbery at a Chase Bank in Roswell, police officers were able to locate the suspect walking down the street with the thousands of dollars he allegedly stole from the bank.
Joseph Matthews, 35, of Lithonia, was arrested Nov. 30 and transported to the Fulton County Jail. He was booked on charges of armed robbery.
Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said that shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the Chase Bank at 10515 Alpharetta St., where they were told that a suspect had entered the bank and passed a note indicating he had a gun and demanding a “large sum of cash.”
Lupo did not say exactly how much bank employees turned over, only that they had provided a detailed description of what he looked like and that he had ran off on foot. Officers then quickly set up a perimeter and were able to locate Matthews walking on Old Roswell Road a short time later.
Matthews was taken into custody without incident. Lupo credited the officers for their quick, well-coordinated response.
Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 or online at StopCrimeATL.org.
