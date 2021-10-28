ROSWELL, Ga. — Police were dispatched to the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road early Oct. 11 after multiple reports of shots fired.
One of the guests said several men shot up her third-floor room. She identified one of the alleged shooters as a man nicknamed “Meatball,” and said she confronted him about selling drugs in front of her room about a week before.
Detectives responded to investigate the shooting. Police found several points of contact in the walls and railings near the woman’s room. Her window was also shattered.
There were no indications that anyone was wounded from the incident.
