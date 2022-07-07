Roswell police believe murder suspect may have left Georgia

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police are searching for a 27-year-old man suspected of murdering his girlfriend on July 6.

Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said the suspect is Fabien Malik Perry, who is described as a black male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Perry is thought to be driving a red four-door Honda Civic. Investigators say the July 6 shooting was an isolated incident, but that Perry should be considered armed and dangerous.

As of July 7, Lupo said that Perry was not yet in custody.

“As our investigation has progressed, our detectives believe there is a strong probability that Perry has fled the state,” Lupo said. “We are working closely with our state and federal law enforcement partners and have identified a number of close connections tying Perry throughout the eastern seaboard.”

Lupo said that just after midnight on July 6, someone called 911 to report an injured woman inside a home on the 100 block of Old Ferry Way in Roswell. When officers arrived, they found 23-year-old Johana Cabrales-Hernandez dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Her family told police that her two young children were abruptly dropped off at a nearby family member’s home by an unidentified person, which is when they became concerned for Cabrales-Hernandez’s welfare.

“Family immediately went to Cabrales-Hernandez’s home, where she was located deceased,” Lupo said. “Evidence gathered during the ensuing investigation led to the identification of Perry as the suspect.”

In October 2021, Perry was also wanted by Alpharetta police for allegedly punching a 53-year-old woman in the face during a traffic dispute along Mayfield Road.

When officers responded to the road rage call, they found the victim bleeding from her nose. She said she had been waiting in a left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Mayfield Road and Canton Street and was slow to react when the red light turned green.

That’s when a man in a Hyundai Elantra behind her got out of his car and cursed at her, then walked back to his vehicle, police said. Investigators later identified Perry as the suspect.

The woman said she was so intimidated by Perry’s actions that she tried to call 911. That caused her to miss another cycle when the light turned green again, infuriating Perry, according to police.

Officers said Perry then kicked the woman’s driver’s side door and punched her in the face through her open window before getting back into his vehicle and driving around her. Police said a witness recorded the encounter on his cell phone, corroborating the victim’s allegations.

Anyone with information about the July 6 shooting or Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be shared through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.