ROSWELL, Ga. — Police helped U.S. marshals nab a Florida man on the run for attempted murder early July 7. Agents found the fugitive holed up in a room at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road.
Khanji Iknoki Fairley, 37, of Kissimmee, Florida, was taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail on warrants from Osceola County, Florida.
Fairley was wanted in connection with a June 18 shooting at the Vineland Landings Apartments in Kissimmee that left one person wounded. Police identified Fairley as the suspect in the shooting and issued a public bulletin for his arrest June 19.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.