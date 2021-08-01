ROSWELL, Ga. — Police helped U.S. marshals nab a Florida man on the run for attempted murder early July 7. Agents found the fugitive holed up in a room at the Economy Hotel along Old Dogwood Road.

Khanji Iknoki Fairley, 37, of Kissimmee, Florida, was taken into custody at the DeKalb County Jail on warrants from Osceola County, Florida.

Fairley was wanted in connection with a June 18 shooting at the Vineland Landings Apartments in Kissimmee that left one person wounded. Police identified Fairley as the suspect in the shooting and issued a public bulletin for his arrest June 19.

Load comments