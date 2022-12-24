Roswell police arrest suspect in fast food robbery

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a suspect in the robbery of the Dunkin Donuts on Rucker Road. The man, a Forest Park resident, was taken into custody on Dec. 7 and charged with strong arm robbery and simple battery.
Early Dec. 3, police responded to a call from two Dunkin Donuts employees who said the store had been robbed of more than $1,067. The employees told police that while they were opening the store, a man wearing an NYPD jacket and a black mask approached them and pushed them to the ground.
The employees said the suspect had a knife but never pointed it at them. The suspect forced one employee to open the safe, and the man took the cash. He also took cash from the drive-thru register and a register till on the counter.
Minutes after he entered, the man ran out the back door of the business.