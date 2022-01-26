Roswell police arrest suspect after rash of auto break-ins

ROSWELL, Ga. — Dequan Hutchins, of Roswell, has been arrested after police say he was linked to at least 10 separate entering auto crimes in Roswell dating back to February 2021.
Roswell Police spokesman Tim Lupo said officers were dispatched to the Harbor Landing Apartments just after 3 a.m. Jan. 21, where a resident reported seeing a “suspicious man” looking into cars. Responding officers identified Hutchins as a suspect after he and his vehicle were allegedly seen leaving the area.
Lupo said the 30-year-old man was known to have outstanding warrants for his arrest for prior entering auto offenses. Hutchins’ vehicle, he said, was later found unoccupied in the Teal Court neighborhood immediately adjacent to the Harbor Landing Apartments.
While some officers waited for him to return, Lupo said other officers found at least one car in the area that had its window smashed out and interior ransacked.
At around 4:45 a.m., officers found Hutchins walking in the parking lot, and he was immediately taken into custody. Lupo said he had a glass window-breaker device at the time of his arrest.
Hutchins was booked into the Fulton County Jail on one count of entering auto, three counts of financial transaction card theft and five counts of financial transaction card fraud. Lupo said additional charges are likely forthcoming. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department at 770-640-4100. Anonymous information can be provided through Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS(8477) or online at StopCrimeATL.org.
