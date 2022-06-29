Roswell police arrest mom for leaving kids in hot car

ROSWELL, Ga. — A Cumming woman was arrested June 14 for allegedly leaving her two children unattended inside a hot car.
Eneilu Espinoza, 27, was charged with first degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct.
Roswell police spokesman Tim Lupo said a witness in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree at 608 Holcomb Bridge Road called 911 to report the incident. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a 3-month-old and a 5-year-old child inside the car, which was unlocked and turned off with the windows rolled up, Lupo said.
Both children were removed from the car and were allegedly showing early signs of heat-related illness. Lupo said the external temperature at the time was 93 degrees.
After making an announcement over the store loudspeaker, Lupo said Espinoza came forward, stating that she had only stopping inside for a few minutes. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Fulton County Jail.
The 3-month-old child was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, and the 5-year-old was transported to the Roswell Police Department, where he was later released to his father. Lupo said the children’s dad was not at the scene at the time of the incident.
Police say heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in very quickly in high temperatures in an outside environment, let alone inside of a sealed car.
“If you cannot bring your children inside your destination, leave them at home in the care of a responsible guardian,” police advise.