Roswell police arrest 2 on prostitution charges

ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police made two arrests for prostitution-related charges on March 2 at a location on Alpharetta Street.
One individual was arrested for prostitution and related sex acts for hire. Both people were arrested on a misdemeanor charge of “keeping a place of prostitution,” and for giving massages in a place used for lewdness, prostitution and other acts for hire.
Fulton County Jail records show both people were released on cash bonds the same day they entered the facility.
The arrests are part of an ongoing investigation, and the Roswell Police Department says more information will be made available as the case progresses through the prosecution stage.