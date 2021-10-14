ROSWELL, Ga. — Police responded to reports of a suspicious person at the River Crossing at Roswell apartment complex Sept. 21 and found a man lying in the road with a gunshot wound.
Detectives arrived to the scene along Raintree Drive and identified the man with the gunshot wound as the suspect. The North Fulton SWAT team was deployed after the man barricaded himself in one of the apartments.
The suspect exited then re-entered his apartment at some point. SWAT officers entered the home and took the man into custody, according to police. It was not clear if he was booked into the Fulton County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.